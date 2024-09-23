Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Purchases Shares of 60,752 Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 60,752 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,415,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 17.1% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,468 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 161,494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $11,082,000 after purchasing an additional 25,814 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,254 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 8,614 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,568 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 6,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at $1,170,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $73.94 on Monday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.09 and a 12 month high of $82.14. The company has a market capitalization of $154.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UBER. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

