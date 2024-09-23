Beck Capital Management LLC Purchases 781 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Beck Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 20.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 466.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3,900.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $937.36 on Monday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $527.24 and a twelve month high of $940.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.16 billion, a PE ratio of 100.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $822.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $771.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total transaction of $1,485,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,479,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ServiceNow news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total value of $1,540,715.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,502.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total value of $1,485,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,490 shares in the company, valued at $9,479,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,914 shares of company stock worth $5,608,936 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOW. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, September 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ServiceNow from $830.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $920.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $780.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $855.44.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

