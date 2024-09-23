Gaimin One Day Volume Tops $112,533.91 (GMRX)

Gaimin (GMRX) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. In the last week, Gaimin has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. Gaimin has a market capitalization of $14.24 million and approximately $112,533.91 worth of Gaimin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gaimin token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Gaimin

Gaimin was first traded on February 4th, 2024. Gaimin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,720,576,054 tokens. The official website for Gaimin is www.gaimin.io. Gaimin’s official Twitter account is @gaiminio.

Gaimin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gaimin (GMRX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gaimin has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 15,720,576,054 in circulation. The last known price of Gaimin is 0.0009189 USD and is down -0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $118,026.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gaimin.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gaimin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gaimin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gaimin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

