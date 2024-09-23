Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Purchases Shares of 11,719 Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,719 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,702,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Intuit by 173.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,687,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,304,850,000 after buying an additional 2,336,654 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $467,852,000. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,338,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $836,377,000 after purchasing an additional 727,185 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,176,711 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $735,480,000 after purchasing an additional 416,099 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 940.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 315,670 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $205,186,000 after purchasing an additional 285,328 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $644.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.31 billion, a PE ratio of 59.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $636.82 and its 200 day moving average is $631.11. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $473.56 and a 1 year high of $676.62.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Intuit from $730.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Intuit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $750.00 to $685.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays cut their price target on Intuit from $745.00 to $740.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $690.00 to $795.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $757.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $720.37.

In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 862 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.03, for a total value of $535,327.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,384,755.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.03, for a total value of $535,327.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,384,755.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.00, for a total value of $628,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at $664,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,389 shares of company stock valued at $14,231,188 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

