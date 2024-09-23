Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September 23rd (ABNB, ACHR, AMZN, BK, BKNG, BLDR, BMY, CART, CFLT, CIEN)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, September 23rd:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $94.00 target price on the stock.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $230.00 target price on the stock.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $80.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $66.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $3,590.00 price target on the stock.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They currently have a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a sell rating to a buy rating. They currently have $68.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $44.00.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $80.00 price target on the stock.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $160.00 target price on the stock.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $53.00 target price on the stock.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $62.00 target price on the stock.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. They currently have a $120.00 target price on the stock.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $130.00 target price on the stock.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $172.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $160.00.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $170.00 price target on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $190.00 price target on the stock.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $108.00 target price on the stock.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $145.00 target price on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co..

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $215.00 price target on the stock.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $43.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $36.00.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) was upgraded by analysts at Zelman & Associates from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen. They currently have a $280.00 price target on the stock.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $2,530.00 price target on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $660.00 price target on the stock.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $6.00 price target on the stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They currently have a $104.00 target price on the stock.

ON (NYSE:ONON) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $55.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $21.00.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. The firm currently has a $185.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $150.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $138.00 target price on the stock.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $340.00 target price on the stock.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They currently have a $0.80 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $1.50.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $230.00 target price on the stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $245.00 price target on the stock.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $110.00 target price on the stock.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $90.00 price target on the stock.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $107.00 price target on the stock.

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $84.00 price target on the stock.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. Piper Sandler currently has $200.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $184.00.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $200.00 target price on the stock.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $47.00 target price on the stock.

