Raydium Trading Up 6.4% This Week (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. In the last seven days, Raydium has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. One Raydium token can now be bought for about $1.51 or 0.00002386 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Raydium has a total market capitalization of $397.71 million and approximately $12.93 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000077 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.40 or 0.00272837 BTC.
Raydium Token Profile
Raydium launched on February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,216 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,787,152 tokens. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Raydium is raydium.io/#.
Raydium Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
