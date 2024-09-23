Niza Global (NIZA) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $397,521.05

Niza Global (NIZA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One Niza Global token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Niza Global has a total market capitalization of $26,179.04 and $397,521.05 worth of Niza Global was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Niza Global has traded down 25.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Niza Global

Niza Global was first traded on October 2nd, 2023. Niza Global’s total supply is 7,749,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Niza Global’s official Twitter account is @nizacoin. Niza Global’s official website is niza.io.

Niza Global Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Niza Global (NIZA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Niza Global has a current supply of 7,749,999,954 with 6,470,599,954 in circulation. The last known price of Niza Global is 0.00009848 USD and is up 11.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $386,399.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://niza.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niza Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niza Global should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Niza Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

