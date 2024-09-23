Ethena Staked USDe (SUSDE) Price Up 0.2% Over Last Week

Ethena Staked USDe (SUSDE) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One Ethena Staked USDe token can currently be purchased for $1.10 or 0.00001741 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ethena Staked USDe has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Ethena Staked USDe has a total market cap of $1.25 billion and approximately $4.69 million worth of Ethena Staked USDe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ethena Staked USDe

Ethena Staked USDe’s total supply is 1,132,481,049 tokens. Ethena Staked USDe’s official website is www.ethena.fi. Ethena Staked USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs.

Buying and Selling Ethena Staked USDe

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena Staked USDe (sUSDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena Staked USDe has a current supply of 1,133,062,199.936735. The last known price of Ethena Staked USDe is 1.09999666 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $5,159,225.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena Staked USDe directly using US dollars.

