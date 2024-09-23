Ribbon Finance (RBN) Trading 23.3% Higher This Week

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Ribbon Finance has a total market cap of $51.25 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ribbon Finance token can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00000629 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ribbon Finance has traded up 23.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ribbon Finance Token Profile

Ribbon Finance’s launch date was May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 128,846,737 tokens. The official website for Ribbon Finance is www.ribbon.finance. Ribbon Finance’s official message board is ribbonfinance.medium.com. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ribbon Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a DeFi protocol that offers access to structured crypto products such as options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio’s risk-return profile. RBN is the governance token of Ribbon Finance, used to steward the development of the protocol, align incentives between stakeholders, and unite all Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ribbon Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ribbon Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ribbon Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

