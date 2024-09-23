Achain (ACT) Trading 19.7% Lower This Week

Achain (ACT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One Achain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Achain has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and $0.09 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Achain has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000241 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001453 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/39500805/achain-whitepaper.pdf)”

Achain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

