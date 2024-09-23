Wrapped XDC Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $167,240.72 (WXDC)

Wrapped XDC (WXDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. One Wrapped XDC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0286 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped XDC has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. Wrapped XDC has a market capitalization of $7.60 million and $167,240.72 worth of Wrapped XDC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped XDC Coin Profile

Wrapped XDC’s total supply is 266,155,260 coins. Wrapped XDC’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official. The official message board for Wrapped XDC is medium.com/xinfin. The Reddit community for Wrapped XDC is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wrapped XDC is www.xdc.org.

Wrapped XDC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped XDC (WXDC) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped XDC has a current supply of 266,357,990.43896335. The last known price of Wrapped XDC is 0.02860689 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $166,466.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.xdc.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped XDC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped XDC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped XDC using one of the exchanges listed above.

