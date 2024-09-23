Ordinals (ORDI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $709.96 Million

Ordinals (ORDI) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. In the last seven days, Ordinals has traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Ordinals token can now be purchased for approximately $33.81 or 0.00053505 BTC on exchanges. Ordinals has a total market capitalization of $709.96 million and $123.70 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ordinals Token Profile

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ordinals is ordinals.com.

Buying and Selling Ordinals

According to CryptoCompare, “ORDI (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals – BRC20 platform. ORDI has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of ORDI is 34.24718316 USD and is down -0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 192 active market(s) with $118,455,024.71 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ordinals should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ordinals using one of the exchanges listed above.

