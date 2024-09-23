APENFT Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (NFT)

APENFT (NFT) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One APENFT token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. APENFT has a market capitalization of $8.16 million and $19.05 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, APENFT has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get APENFT alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000077 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.40 or 0.00272837 BTC.

APENFT Token Profile

APENFT launched on March 28th, 2021. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,999,800,000,000 tokens. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for APENFT is apenft.org.

Buying and Selling APENFT

According to CryptoCompare, “APENFT is a blockchain-based platform created by the APENFT Foundation for creating, buying, selling, and trading Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on the TRON and Ethereum networks. It enables ownership and trading of unique digital assets such as artwork, music, videos, and more. It also offers tools for artists and creators to mint and promote their own NFTs, as well as participate in community events and governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APENFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APENFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APENFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for APENFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APENFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.