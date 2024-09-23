MAGIC Price Tops $0.37 on Major Exchanges (MAGIC)

MAGIC (MAGIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One MAGIC token can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000588 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, MAGIC has traded 17.8% higher against the dollar. MAGIC has a total market capitalization of $99.16 million and $13.66 million worth of MAGIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000077 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $172.40 or 0.00272837 BTC.

MAGIC Profile

MAGIC launched on September 1st, 2021. MAGIC’s total supply is 347,714,007 tokens and its circulating supply is 266,904,731 tokens. MAGIC’s official message board is medium.com/@treasure_dao. MAGIC’s official website is www.treasure.lol. MAGIC’s official Twitter account is @treasure_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MAGIC

According to CryptoCompare, “Magic (MAGIC) is a decentralized digital token operating on the Ethereum blockchain, following the ERC-20 token standard. It facilitates transactions within its ecosystem. The Magic platform aims to revolutionize digital asset transfer and management, providing seamless, decentralized exchanges, digital asset management, and integration with various digital marketplaces. MAGIC tokens are used to pay for transaction fees, access exclusive services, and participate in governance. The founders of the Magic (MAGIC) token are John Patten, Karel Vuong, and Gaarp.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAGIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAGIC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAGIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

