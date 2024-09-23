Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.08 Million

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One Kelp DAO Restaked ETH token can now be purchased for $2,711.35 or 0.04291021 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has a total market capitalization of $427.87 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000077 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $172.40 or 0.00272837 BTC.

About Kelp DAO Restaked ETH

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s launch date was December 11th, 2023. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s total supply is 246,840 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,805 tokens. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s official Twitter account is @kelpdao. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s official message board is blog.kelpdao.xyz. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s official website is kelpdao.xyz.

Buying and Selling Kelp DAO Restaked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has a current supply of 246,863.77847421. The last known price of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is 2,730.35714091 USD and is up 2.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $1,412,135.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kelpdao.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kelp DAO Restaked ETH directly using US dollars.

