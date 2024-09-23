Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,211 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 25,958 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Walmart were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 3,377 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 15,979 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in Walmart by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 4,009 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $79.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.87. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $81.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Walmart from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 359,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $28,139,952.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 603,989,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,262,194,181.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,063 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total transaction of $166,607.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 459,558 shares in the company, valued at $37,113,904.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 359,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $28,139,952.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 603,989,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,262,194,181.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,369,039 shares of company stock worth $959,826,083. 45.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

