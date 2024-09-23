Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $884,000 Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,470 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 141,160.9% in the fourth quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 5,613,710 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,664,521,000 after acquiring an additional 5,609,736 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in McDonald’s by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,471,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,542,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,769 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $348,206,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,565,398 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,005,264,000 after buying an additional 1,012,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,347,048 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,178,474,000 after buying an additional 987,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock opened at $296.83 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $302.39. The company has a market cap of $213.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.57.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 56.71%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,681 shares in the company, valued at $3,557,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,557,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total transaction of $428,967.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $446,721.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,193 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,593. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.11.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

