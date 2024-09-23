Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 198,202 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $46,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 10,890 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 5.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 924 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,556 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Applied Materials by 1.3% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,016 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT opened at $192.16 on Monday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $255.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $159.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $198.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.17.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $224.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.05.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

