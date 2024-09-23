5,392 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Bought by Tairen Capital Ltd

Tairen Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,392 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,657,000. Broadcom accounts for 0.3% of Tairen Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Capital International Ltd. CA raised its position in Broadcom by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 78,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $87,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $2,238,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Broadcom by 19.1% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 524,537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $842,160,000 after acquiring an additional 84,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $2,205,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $173.50 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Melius started coverage on Broadcom in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Broadcom from $2,000.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Broadcom from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.23.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $171.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $796.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.51 and a 52-week high of $185.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.91.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.12%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total value of $12,798,036.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,191 shares in the company, valued at $235,746,936.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total transaction of $12,798,036.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,191 shares in the company, valued at $235,746,936.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,594,136.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

