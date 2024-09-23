American Investment Services Inc. Grows Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

American Investment Services Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,895 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the quarter. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mosley Wealth Management bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after buying an additional 7,768 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in International Business Machines by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,017,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 115,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,861,000 after acquiring an additional 19,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.60.

Shares of IBM opened at $217.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $199.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $135.87 and a twelve month high of $218.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.24.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

