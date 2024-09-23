HighVista Strategies LLC Purchases 200 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

HighVista Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 813.3% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,647,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $685,089,000 after buying an additional 4,138,612 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 176.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,668,542 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $688,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982,704 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 52.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,645,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,402,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979,204 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,675,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,079,674,000 after buying an additional 2,553,392 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,445,378 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $20,997,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390,558 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMD. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.45.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $155.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $252.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.34, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.69. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.11 and a 52-week high of $227.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.