Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by D1 Capital Partners L.P.

D1 Capital Partners L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 574,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,000 shares during the period. Constellation Brands accounts for 2.5% of D1 Capital Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. D1 Capital Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.31% of Constellation Brands worth $147,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.1% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on STZ. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.29.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:STZ opened at $248.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.50 and a 1 year high of $274.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.98.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 22.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 30.10%.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In related news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $254,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,706 shares in the company, valued at $706,266. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $254,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,266. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total value of $468,005.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,414 shares of company stock worth $3,982,922. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

