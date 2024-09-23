Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Gladstone Capital Management LLP

Gladstone Capital Management LLP reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,302 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 297,265 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises approximately 0.1% of Gladstone Capital Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Gladstone Capital Management LLP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE UNP opened at $245.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $199.33 and a 1-year high of $258.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.99. The company has a market capitalization of $149.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 51.15%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.