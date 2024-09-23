D1 Capital Partners L.P. Purchases 312,500 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 152.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 518,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 312,500 shares during the quarter. Workday makes up about 2.0% of D1 Capital Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. D1 Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Workday were worth $115,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WDAY. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Workday by 17,345.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 930,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $208,068,000 after purchasing an additional 925,366 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Workday by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,448,125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,988,549,000 after buying an additional 437,215 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,994,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 9.7% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,402,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $927,998,000 after buying an additional 301,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 12.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,542,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $693,382,000 after acquiring an additional 281,207 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.80, for a total transaction of $12,532,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 674,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,841,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.80, for a total transaction of $12,532,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 674,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,841,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.29, for a total value of $812,365.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 196,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,106,379.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 467,402 shares of company stock valued at $109,864,184. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $248.29 on Monday. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.81 and a twelve month high of $311.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on WDAY shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Workday from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Workday from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.48.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

