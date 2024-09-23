Marietta Investment Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 38.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 845.5% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 131.1% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $244.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.74. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.75 and a 52 week high of $260.57. The company has a market capitalization of $69.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.59.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 239.60% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAR. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $247.00 to $262.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Marriott International from $263.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Marriott International from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.65.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

