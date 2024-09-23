Xponance Inc. Trims Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Xponance Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $19,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 64.0% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 387.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 74.5% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,697. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Mizuho downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.87.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $82.76 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.45. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $85.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $170.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.56.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

