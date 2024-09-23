Altshuler Shaham Ltd Has $3.43 Million Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Airbnb comprises about 0.1% of Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $3,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,632,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899,179 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 158.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,809,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,178 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,417,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135,529 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 19,052.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,693,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth approximately $265,292,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Airbnb news, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 537,072 shares in the company, valued at $64,448,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.97, for a total transaction of $89,382.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 209,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,190,444.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 6,250 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 537,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,448,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 564,624 shares of company stock worth $77,580,547. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABNB has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Airbnb from $174.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.17.

Airbnb Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $131.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $84.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.38 and a twelve month high of $170.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

