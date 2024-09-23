Integral Health Asset Management LLC Has $43.35 Million Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Elevance Health accounts for approximately 4.1% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $43,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,765,000 after buying an additional 16,737 shares during the period. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC raised its stake in Elevance Health by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,756,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,367,000 after purchasing an additional 129,055 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Elevance Health by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Elevance Health by 276.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 82,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,823,000 after purchasing an additional 60,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Elevance Health by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total value of $17,033,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,478,674.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total transaction of $17,033,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,478,674.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total transaction of $400,234.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,610.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,058 shares of company stock worth $17,588,116. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ELV stock opened at $539.86 on Monday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $431.38 and a 12-month high of $567.26. The company has a market capitalization of $125.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $536.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $529.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $43.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.99 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $621.00 to $611.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $643.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.29.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

