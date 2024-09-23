HighVista Strategies LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

HighVista Strategies LLC boosted its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 23.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,041 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the second quarter worth $36,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HDB shares. StockNews.com cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered HDFC Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

HDFC Bank Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE HDB opened at $65.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $52.16 and a 52 week high of $67.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.34. The company has a market cap of $122.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.92.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $14.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 12.64%. As a group, equities analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

