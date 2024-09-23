HighVista Strategies LLC Grows Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

HighVista Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMUS. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 75.8% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMUS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $215.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.92.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $199.44 on Monday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.82 and a 12 month high of $206.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.60. The stock has a market cap of $233.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total value of $532,770.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,787,984.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total transaction of $532,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,787,984.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.86, for a total value of $23,470,451.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 670,545,206 shares in the company, valued at $117,922,079,927.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 573,414 shares of company stock worth $107,147,801 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

