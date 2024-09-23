HighVista Strategies LLC Invests $1.72 Million in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,100 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 266.7% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 346.2% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Adobe from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $644.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Argus raised shares of Adobe to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Melius lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $606.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.23, for a total value of $857,151.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,405,722.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.23, for a total transaction of $857,151.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,405,722.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total transaction of $13,602,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,576,802.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,759 shares of company stock valued at $18,205,903 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $522.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $231.59 billion, a PE ratio of 46.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.29. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $433.97 and a twelve month high of $638.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $549.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $518.37.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

