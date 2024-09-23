Edge Capital Group LLC Has $1.15 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Edge Capital Group LLC decreased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,234 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 15,780 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Intel in the second quarter worth $4,487,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Intel by 23.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 10.2% in the second quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 73,379 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 1,761.3% in the second quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 22,075 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 20,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of Intel stock opened at $21.84 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.80. The company has a market capitalization of $92.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on INTC shares. Raymond James lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Argus lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Intel from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.04.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

