DRW Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 21,675 The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 174.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 9,238 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 162,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 15.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 577,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,199,000 after purchasing an additional 77,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $636,000. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $43.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.40, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.96. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.13 and a 12-month high of $50.92.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.73 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 131.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -78.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CG shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Carlyle Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.81.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 24,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $733,895.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,141,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,250,142.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,828,753 shares of company stock valued at $67,021,255 over the last 90 days. 27.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

