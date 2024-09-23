Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC Reduces Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 13,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $171.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $235.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $183.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.87.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. DZ Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.53.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

