Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC Has $12.03 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,649 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 2.4% of Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $12,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1,213.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,024,438 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,207,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,307 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $621,179,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth $663,745,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,644,050 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,857,189,000 after buying an additional 1,146,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP raised its position in Adobe by 81.1% during the first quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 1,285,596 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $648,712,000 after buying an additional 575,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $522.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $231.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.29. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.97 and a 12 month high of $638.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $549.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $518.37.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $52,089.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,989. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.60, for a total transaction of $85,254.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,186.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $52,089.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,759 shares of company stock worth $18,205,903 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Argus upgraded Adobe to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $606.40.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

