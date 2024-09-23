Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $625,000 Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 515.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $1,629,381.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,932,706.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Lynne Fitzpatrick sold 754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.99, for a total value of $163,610.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,504.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $1,629,381.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,607 shares in the company, valued at $11,932,706.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME opened at $213.16 on Monday. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.70 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $207.86 and a 200 day moving average of $207.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $76.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.55.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.98% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CME. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on CME Group from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.73.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

