Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 1,154 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,144,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,717,000 after acquiring an additional 379,198 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,858,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,383,000 after buying an additional 100,059 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,592,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,665,000 after buying an additional 86,642 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,160,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,069,000 after buying an additional 71,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,039,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,366,000 after acquiring an additional 31,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

TTE stock opened at $69.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.38. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $62.28 and a fifty-two week high of $74.97.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $53.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.45 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. Analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

TTE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on TotalEnergies from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

