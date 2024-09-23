Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 10,666 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 131,898 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,666 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $26,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,764 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,441 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,473,831 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $495,236,000 after purchasing an additional 164,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,914 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FANG shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.71.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $181.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $192.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.78. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.08 and a 12 month high of $214.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.89.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.51% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.68 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $2.34 per share. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.29%.

About Diamondback Energy

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

