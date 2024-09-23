Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 48 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,110 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 423,892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 25,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 965 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Insider Activity at ANSYS

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total transaction of $52,598.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,123.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANSYS Stock Down 0.6 %

ANSS opened at $320.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $315.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $325.02. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $258.01 and a twelve month high of $364.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.31, a PEG ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.12.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.58. ANSYS had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $594.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ANSS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANSS

ANSYS Company Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.