The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,177 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,058 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $35,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BA. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,400,109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425,964 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 563.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,439,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $896,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,043 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,560,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,850 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter worth $272,312,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,770 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,596,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,816 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.29.

Boeing Price Performance

Boeing stock opened at $153.29 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $152.60 and a one year high of $267.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.41. The company has a market capitalization of $94.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.18 and a beta of 1.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

