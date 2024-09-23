Notcoin (NOT) Price Reaches $0.0075 on Top Exchanges

Notcoin (NOT) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. In the last week, Notcoin has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Notcoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Notcoin has a market capitalization of $771.55 million and approximately $120.72 million worth of Notcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Notcoin

Notcoin’s launch date was December 27th, 2023. Notcoin’s total supply is 102,474,422,539 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,474,422,538 tokens. Notcoin’s official Twitter account is @thenotcoin. Notcoin’s official website is notco.in.

Buying and Selling Notcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Notcoin (NOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the TON platform. Notcoin has a current supply of 102,474,422,538.6429. The last known price of Notcoin is 0.00747175 USD and is down -1.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 165 active market(s) with $105,346,056.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://notco.in/.”

