Profund Advisors LLC Sells 236 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,962 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 5,571.4% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CSGP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on CoStar Group from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.38.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $77.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.99, a P/E/G ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.88. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.35 and a 1-year high of $100.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.27 and a quick ratio of 9.27.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $677.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.18 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

