PotCoin (POT) Price Hits $0.0012

PotCoin (POT) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $266,122.06 and $6.97 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000168 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00009443 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.61 or 0.00106898 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00010838 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000098 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001575 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

