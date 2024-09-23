Arweave Market Cap Hits $1.46 Billion (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Arweave has a total market cap of $1.46 billion and $112.95 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arweave coin can now be bought for $22.26 or 0.00035199 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Arweave has traded up 18.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,243.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $338.60 or 0.00535387 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.63 or 0.00076901 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000173 BTC.
Arweave Coin Profile
AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 65,652,466 coins. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org.
Buying and Selling Arweave
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.
