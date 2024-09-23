MiL.k (MLK) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $88.45 Million

MiL.k (MLK) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. MiL.k has a total market capitalization of $88.45 million and approximately $3.00 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MiL.k has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. One MiL.k token can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000360 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000077 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $172.05 or 0.00272039 BTC.
MiL.k Profile
MiL.k launched on December 25th, 2019. MiL.k’s total supply is 986,245,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 388,312,601 tokens. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here. MiL.k’s official website is milkalliance.io. MiL.k’s official message board is medium.com/milk-official-blog.
MiL.k Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MiL.k should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MiL.k using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
