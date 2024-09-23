Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) Price Down 5.8% Over Last 7 Days

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 23rd. In the last seven days, Wrapped Everscale has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. One Wrapped Everscale token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0514 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Everscale has a market capitalization of $20.92 million and approximately $22,326.80 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Wrapped Everscale

Wrapped Everscale launched on May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 406,807,567 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The official website for Wrapped Everscale is everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 406,807,566.7744698. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.05230986 USD and is down -1.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $16,839.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

