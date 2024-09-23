Ark Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $78.57 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Ark has a total market cap of $78.57 million and approximately $51.54 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ark has traded up 41.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000677 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000241 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000819 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001450 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 183,626,642 coins and its circulating supply is 183,626,218 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official website is ark.io.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

