Request 1-Day Volume Hits $814,022.96 (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One Request token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular exchanges. Request has a total market capitalization of $82.92 million and approximately $814,022.96 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Request has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00008957 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001147 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00013838 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63,248.12 or 1.00006921 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00007880 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00006936 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Request Token Profile

REQ is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,579,985 tokens and its circulating supply is 768,684,253 tokens. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official message board is request.network/blog. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,579,984.5848095 with 768,684,253.2886523 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.10732762 USD and is down -0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $762,563.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

