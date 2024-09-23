Electroneum (ETN) Trading 19.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Electroneum has a total market cap of $33.16 million and $600,413.79 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000655 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Electroneum

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,979,318,255 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official message board is medium.com/@etn-network. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

