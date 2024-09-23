BitShares Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.65 Million (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Over the last week, BitShares has traded up 6.6% against the dollar. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $5.65 million and approximately $11,372.70 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000604 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000331 BTC.

About BitShares

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

